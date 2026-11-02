Florida Plane Crash Victims' Families Break Silence on Tragic Deaths

The families of the victims killed in Sunday's horrific private jet crash in Florida are breaking their silence ... remembering their loved ones in an emotional statement.

In a joint statement Monday, the families of Adam Robinson, his wife Helen Sharp, their two young children and three other passengers confirmed their deaths, saying they are heartbroken over the tragedy.

The families remembered Adam and Helen as devoted parents to their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, who were the light of their lives.

They added ... "Helen and Adam were the love affair that will last forever," remembering the couple for their warmth, generosity and ability to make everyone feel welcome.

The statement also paid tribute to Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, describing the pair as full of joy and adventure who loved each other fiercely and were building a life together.

The family's nanny, Anita Maria Cetina, was remembered for caring for Emma and Charlie with tenderness and devotion ... with the families saying she was truly part of their family.

The families thanked first responders and the Palm Beach County community for their support, while also extending condolences to the families of the two pilots killed in the crash.

As we first reported ... Adam, Helen, their two children and the three other passengers were among the nine people killed Sunday when their private jet crashed near Greenacres, Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash. Officials confirmed the aircraft experienced ice buildup and moderate turbulence before the pilots declared an emergency.