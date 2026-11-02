Florida Plane Crash Victims Were Headed to Bahamas For Adam Robinson’s Birthday

The Florida plane crash victims were headed to the Bahamas to celebrate Adam Robinson's birthday when their trip took a tragic turn ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Adam, his wife Helen Sharp, and their two young children were traveling to the tropical destination for a birthday celebration when the private jet they were on crashed Sunday, killing everyone on board.

We're told the family was planning to spend about a week in The Bahamas.

Play video content Video: Private Jet Crashes 8 Miles from Trump's Mar-a-Lago, All 9 Passengers Dead Aki Kuusisto via Storyful

As we first reported ... Adam, Helen and their children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2, were among the passengers aboard the jet that crashed just miles away from Mar-a-Lago Sunday, killing all nine people on board.

The Learjet 60 had departed Austin, Texas, and was headed to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas when it went down in a residential area in Palm Beach County.

Also killed were family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr, who owned Arca Roatán Boutique Hotel, a luxury beachfront property in Honduras. Anita Maria Cetina, who helped care for the children, and the plane's two pilots also died in the crash.

In a statement Monday, the victims' families remembered Adam and Helen as devoted parents, saying Emma and Charlie were the light of their lives.

The families also described Adam and Helen's relationship as "the love affair that will last forever."