New Details Revealed in Suicide of Woman Tied to Tony Parker, Eva Longoria Split

Three guns, multiple bullets and a disturbing warning call ... new details are emerging about the death of a woman linked to Tony Parker and Eva Longoria's infamous split.

According to a police report obtained by Page Six, officers found three firearms and multiple bullets inside the Texas home of Erin Benavides, who died by suicide on October 14.

The report also reveals authorities received a call around 7:08 PM from someone saying a woman had threatened to take her own life ... prompting police to respond to the Port Aransas home.

As TMZ previously reported ... officers forced their way inside and found Erin with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police don't suspect foul play, though the investigation remains ongoing.

Erin made headlines in 2010 when she was accused of having an affair with Tony, who was married to "Desperate Housewives" star Eva at the time ... while Erin was married to Tony's former San Antonio Spurs teammate Brent Barry.

The scandal exploded after Eva reportedly discovered hundreds of text messages between Tony and another woman ... though Erin denied having an affair, and Tony reportedly denied any physical contact.

Both marriages fell apart ... Eva filed for divorce from Tony in November 2010, while Erin and Brent also split around the same time.

Erin later became a Texas prosecutor, handling human-smuggling cases and advocating for vulnerable children ... before resigning from her position in August, just two months before her death.