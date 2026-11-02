Lindsay Clancy on Constant Suicide Watch, Haunted by Her Kids' Deaths

Lindsay Clancy has been on suicide watch behind bars ... and her attorneys say she's plagued by nightmares about the deaths of her three children.

The Massachusetts mom's attorney, Rosemary Scapicchio, tells CBS News Lindsay doesn't want to be alive ... claiming she'd take her own life if given the opportunity.

"She doesn't want to be here," Scapicchio said ... adding Lindsay wants to be with her children.

And the anguish never lets up ... her attorney says Lindsay wakes up thinking about her kids every morning and suffers "horrible dreams" about what happened.

As you know ... Lindsay allegedly strangled her three children -- 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson and 8-month-old Callan -- in January 2023 before jumping from a second-story window, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down.

Her first murder trial ended in a mistrial in September ... and she's due back in court Monday to learn whether prosecutors will try her again.

Meanwhile, Lindsay is suing 11 medical professionals, claiming they failed to properly treat her psychiatric condition before the killings. Her attorneys insist she was suffering from postpartum psychosis ... allegations the defendants dispute.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

Lindsay remains in a Massachusetts psychiatric facility and has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges.