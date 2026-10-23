Comedian Jimmy Carr Blasted Online for Defending Lindsay Clancy

Comedian Jimmy Carr defended Lindsay Clancy onstage ... and pissed off a whole lot of social media users in the process.

The comedian shared a clip to his social media ... in which he's asked by an audience member about Clancy, and he says it's a hard thing for people who don't understand postnatal depression to wrap their minds around.

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He says many women who have dealt with the same issues feel empathy for Lindsay ... because some feel like that could've been them.

Jimmy says, "She went mad. She's not evil. She went f***ing mad." He also insists that, if a man had killed his 3 kids, it wouldn't have even made the paper ... but society expects more from women.

The internet went a bit mad in response ... ripping into Jimmy for his take -- with many saying they usually agree with the guy, but not in this case.

While many people are calling Jimmy out, at least a few are defending the guy ... and it's creating a lot of chatter online -- which should help ticket sales for his upcoming "Killing Jokes" tour.

As for Lindsay ... a judge just declined an evidentiary hearing into the holdout juror in her mistrial earlier this week -- claiming that all issues her trial team raised in their motion came out after he'd already declared a mistrial and can't be used retroactively.