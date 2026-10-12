Patrick Clancy Spotted Running Chicago Marathon

Play video content Video: Patrick Clancy Hits the Pavement at Chicago Marathon TMZ.com

Patrick Clancy ditched the East Coast to hit the Chicago Marathon on Sunday ... and we have video of him in race mode.

TMZ obtained footage of Patrick running through the Windy City during this weekend's race, looking like a seasoned pro.

As we previously reported, Patrick and his new wife, Rachel Danis, were snapped ahead of the marathon, with Rachel's baby bump on display and Patrick holding a Chicago Marathon bag.

Patrick's got a lot to run towards ... and a lot to run from.

He's starting a family with Rachel, who is pregnant with their first child ... a major milestone for Patrick, who lost his three children with Lindsay Clancy.

As you know ... Lindsay was charged with murdering their kids, but her criminal trial ended in a mistrial. Her lawyer is now claiming there's no evidence she killed the kids, and it's unclear if prosecutors will try her again.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy’s Ex-Husband Patrick Recalls Holding Son Callan as He Died CBS

Patrick went on national TV after the trial and told the world about the moment his son Callan died in his arms ... and in the same "60 Minutes" interview, he and Rachel announced they were having a baby.