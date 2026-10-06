Lindsay Clancy's Ex-Husband Patrick Renting Out New York City Condo

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband and his new wife, Rachel Danis, are looking to rent out their New York City apartment ... TMZ has learned.

According to property records obtained by TMZ, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment on Manhattan's East Side is listed for $6,550 a month and will be available starting December 11 ... and it's where we saw Patrick Clancy looking stressed during Lindsay's trial.

The condo is over 700 square feet, and it comes with air conditioning, a dishwasher, and in-unit laundry. The building also has a fitness center and allows cats and dogs.

Patrick and Rachel have been living in the condo while building a new life together in New York. The couple married earlier this year after Patrick's divorce from Lindsay.

Patrick relocated to Manhattan following the January 2023 deaths of his three children with Lindsay ... Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Lindsay was charged with murder and stood trial, but a hung jury led to a mistrial.

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