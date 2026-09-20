Lindsay Clancy's Ex Patrick Reveals He Held Son Callan In His Arms As He Died

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy’s Ex-Husband Patrick Recalls Holding Son Callan as He Died CBS

Lindsay Clancy's ex-husband Patrick Clancy sat down for an emotional interview on "60 Minutes" ... and he opened up about the heartbreaking moment he held dying son Callan in his arms as he passed.

In Sunday's wide-ranging interview ... Patrick said during his son's final moments in the hospital, he told him he was sorry.

Patrick told CBS' Ross Douthat ... "I said 'I'm so sorry,' and I got to hold him, I got to lay down next to him. And he died in my arms."

Before Callan's death four days after Lindsay strangled him and his siblings Cora and Dawson ... Patrick thought Callan might survive.

He added ... "And remember just thinking, 'Just gimme one. Just gimme one kid,' and I would raise him as best I could, and I would give him the best life I possibly could. I'd tell him about his brother and sister. And I was holdin' out hope for that. And then when I got to the hospital, I saw the doctor. I saw the look on her face, and I knew that it wasn't going to be a good prognosis."

Leading up to Sunday's show, CBS shared some snippets from various parts of Patrick's sit-down -- including the moment when his wife, Rachel Danis, defended him.

In Friday's episode of "CBS Mornings," the network aired a clip of her saying ... "I would hope people know that Pat is, as I said before, the most selfless father and supportive partner."

Play video content Video: Patrick Clancy Seen With New Bride as Lindsay’s Murder Case Plays Out TMZ.com

In Sunday's episode, Patrick and Rachel revealed that they have plans to start a family together.

Patrick said ... "I can't wait to tell them about their brothers and sister."

In a separate emotional clip that aired before Sunday, Patrick talked about how he still talks to his deceased children -- whom he shared with ex-wife Lindsay, who was charged with their murders -- all the time.