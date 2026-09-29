Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Returns to Court for Retrial Hearing, Watch Live Stream

Lindsay Clancy's murder case is heading back to court ... and TMZ is streaming live.

Clancy's defense and the prosecution will go before Judge William Sullivan, and prosecutors could finally reveal whether they plan to retry Clancy after her first trial ended earlier this month in a mistrial.

Her defense, meanwhile, wants Sullivan to find her not guilty ... arguing the state failed to prove she was criminally responsible when she killed her three children. If granted, the ruling would block another trial.

Clancy's attorneys are also seeking to have the charges dismissed on double jeopardy grounds and want the court to investigate the lone holdout juror, including his alleged phone use during deliberations.

As TMZ reported, jurors deliberated for 38 hours before deadlocking 11 to 1. Eleven jurors were prepared to find Clancy not guilty by reason of lack of criminal responsibility.