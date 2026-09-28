Lindsay Clancy Murder Case: Holdout Juror's Lawyer Says He Had 'Zero Doubt' About Her Guilt

The holdout juror in the Lindsay Clancy murder case had "zero doubt" that the mother of 3 was guilty of murder, according to his attorney, who is now pushing back on claims his client didn't follow the law.

Edward Paltzik -- the lawyer for Michael P. Desronvil -- sat down for a recent interview with Fox News' Kayleigh McEnany and defended Desronvil against criticism from fellow jurors in the Clancy triple murder case.

In the short clip, a preview of a full interview that will air today ... Kayleigh asks Paltzik if Desronvil had even a modicum of doubt after the jury foreperson fired off a note to the judge, accusing him of not following the law on reasonable doubt.

Paltzik replied, "Michael had zero doubt. Zero doubt. No doubt." Kayleigh followed up by asking if Desronvil had evidence to back up his position -- and Paltzik responded, "A lot of evidence, a mountain of evidence."

As everyone knows ... Desronvil and 11 other jurors deliberated for 7 days during the Clancy trial, debating whether she was criminally responsible for strangling her 3 children, ages 3, 5 and 8 months old.

After killing them, Clancy jumped out a second-floor window at her Massachusetts home, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down and confined to a wheelchair.

While 11 of the jurors found that Clancy was not criminally responsible for the slayings, Desronvil believed there was enough proof to show that she knew exactly what she was doing and planned the killings.

The judge ultimately declared a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked.