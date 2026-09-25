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Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror to Return to Work in A Week

Lindsay Clancy Holdout Juror Clocking Back Into Work ... After Bombshell Mistrial

By TMZ Staff
Published
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IMAGN/Edward Andrew Paltzik Composite

After a media whirlwind, the holdout juror in Lindsay Clancy's murder trial is ready to get back to work and business as usual, TMZ has learned.

Michael Desronvil's lawyer, Edward Andrew Paltzik, tells TMZ ... Michael's been "laying low" since the mistrial.

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He tells us the property maintenance company he works for has been very supportive during this "challenging time."

Paltzik tells us Michael had been taking time off work, but plans to get back to the grind in a week.

He says Michael's been "processing everything" and spending his time going to church, reading and hanging with his girlfriend ... but he's ready to get back to "normalcy."

Paltzik tells TMZ ... "He wants to eventually tell his story, but for right now he has no plans to speak publicly ... because it’s been a lot."

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Edward Andrew Paltzik

The lawyer continued ... "He’s incredibly grateful and touched by everyone that has supported him and donated."

According to Paltzik, they've been in touch with Massachusetts State Police and the District Attorney regarding Michael's safety.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington arrives to Plymouth Superior Court getty
Getty

As we previously reported, Michael's planning to file a bar complaint against Lindsay's lawyer, Kevin Reddington.

Sources say Michael felt targeted in the days after the trial and is calling for Reddington to be suspended or disbarred.

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