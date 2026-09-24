Accused Lindsay Clancy Copycat Corie Walsh's Husband Supports Her in Court

Accused Lindsay Clancy copycat Corie Walsh pleaded not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old son ... and her husband was in court to show his support.

Walsh entered her plea during a preliminary hearing Thursday in Indiana, wearing her jail-issued clothes during a brief court appearance.

Waiting for your permission to load the Twitter Tweet.

Her husband was spotted leaving the courthouse in a blue button-down, gray pants, and sneakers. He kept his hands in his pockets and didn't speak to photographers.

As you know, Walsh is accused of hanging her toddler, Barrett, in the basement of their Illinois home.

The child was allegedly found by his older siblings, who ran to a neighbor for help. The neighbor reportedly tried to perform CPR, but the toddler was ultimately pronounced dead.

Walsh is charged with first-degree murder, but her defense argues that she was experiencing a psychotic episode when her son died, and was rambling nonsense to police when being questioned about Barrett's death.

Prosecutors say Walsh was texting about Clancy's murder trial in a group chat on the day Barrett died ... but authorities haven't established that the case caused or influenced the killing.

Prosecutors claim Walsh told police she killed her son because she believed he was the devil and the antichrist ... and claim she was also plotting to poison her husband.

Barrett was remembered in his obituary as a "joyful" and "rambunctious" child.