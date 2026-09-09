Alleged Lindsay Clancy Copycat Planned to Kill Husband In Addition to Son, Prosecutors Say

Corie Walsh planned on killing her husband when he arrived home after she killed her son ... at least according to prosecutors.

The 40-year-old charged with murdering her 2-year-old boy made another court appearance Wednesday ... where new details about the alleged crime came to light ... including some startling new allegations.

Prosecutors laid out a timeline for the day Corie's son was found dead by a neighbor ... claiming two other children who live at the home showed up, looked at the scene, then immediately ran and contacted a neighbor.

The neighbor allegedly showed up at the house and found Barrett "Bear" Walsh hanging from a rafter in the basement. Prosecutors say the neighbor cut the 2-year-old down and performed CPR. Barrett was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Prosecutors say Corie was later found sitting in bloody bathtub water with cuts on her wrists and thighs ... and claim she told authorities she killed Barrett because "he was the devil" and the "anti Christ [sic]." They say she later made statements that she planned on poisoning her husband when he got home from work later in the evening.

Corie's attorney, Andrea Lyon, insists she was going through a severe mental health crisis at the time she killed Barrett.

Corie was actively following the Lindsay Clancy murder trial, according to alleged text messages she sent her friends ... and many online are claiming she took inspiration from Lindsay to come up with a similar defense. Her lawyer calls these allegations "sickening."