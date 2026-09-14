Accused Lindsay Clancy Copycat Rambled To Cops In Unhinged Interview After Alleged Murder

Corie Walsh rambled to police about McDonald's and started singing a tune from "The Wizard of Oz" after she allegedly killed her child while paying close attention to the Lindsay Clancy trial.

Walsh, the mother of four in Illinois who is charged with murdering her son, talked to cops after her 2-year-old was found dead in the basement of their family home earlier this month ... and she told them she went to Mickey D's for a breakfast sandwich in the afternoon ... her attorney, Robert Kerr, reportedly told the judge.

That doesn't make much sense ... McDonald's doesn't serve breakfast in the afternoon.

What's more, Walsh's defense says she started singing "Follow The Yellow Brick Road" while talking to investigators.

On her way from the death scene to a nearby hospital, Walsh's defense says she was "in and out of consciousness" and was incoherently talking to paramedics ... telling first responders they "looked like her daughter."

During the ambulance ride, Walsh started rattling off fruit names ... her defense said.

Prosecutors say Walsh was texting about the Clancy murder trial in a group chat on the day her son died. Authorities have not established that the Clancy case caused or directly influenced what happened.

Walsh's defense team argues she was experiencing a psychotic episode when her son died.

Prosecutors say she told cops she killed her son because he was the devil and the antichrist ... and she allegedly plotted to poison her husband too.