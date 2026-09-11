Lindsay Clancy Juror Says Multiple Jury Members Had Children

A Lindsay Clancy juror is revealing more about the jury's makeup, including the approximate age and race of jury members ... while noting many had children of their own.

Juror Paula Devlin appeared Friday on "CBS Mornings," and Gayle King asked her to break down the 12 panelists ... by age and race.

Up to this point, the public has only known 3 men and 9 women made up the jury ... with their ages ranging between 22 and 70.

Paula says 11 of them were white and only one juror, a male, was Black ... and she revealed he was the one holdout.

Paula also said many of the jurors were parents.

The note about kids is interesting ... because this is a jury that was apparently ready to return a verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity for the woman who killed her 3 children. Paula says, at least for her, it helped that Clancy's ex-husband, Patrick Clancy, came to her defense.

As we've reported ... multiple jurors have publicly called out the lone holdout -- alleging he didn't have evidence to support his position and claiming he even mimicked the murders in the deliberation room. Paula said the holdout juror had trouble believing Lindsay was having a psychotic break, because of all the steps she to commit the crime.

Play video content Video: Lindsay Clancy Trial Reconvenes, Mistrial Stands Court TV

The holdout led Judge William F. Sullivan to declare a mistrial. Prosecutors have not yet said whether they plan to try Clancy again, but she's asking the judge to declare her not guilty.

Lindsay's attorney, Kevin Reddington, fought vigorously against the mistrial ... and he's even asked President Donald Trump to consider pardoning his client -- though the president can only pardon people charged or convicted of federal crimes, not crimes at the state level.