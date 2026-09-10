Massachusetts Mom Accused of Murdering Her 2 Kids Wants Case Dismissed

Free Me From Jail Or Dismiss My Case!!!

A Massachusetts mom accused of murdering her two young children before fleeing to Vermont is asking the judge to release her from custody or dismiss her case.

Janette MacAusland's lawyer, Joseph Krowski, asked the judge to either let his client go or dismiss the case on Thursday ... as prosecutors in Vermont told the court they're still waiting for the official cause and manner of death from the medical examiner's office.

Krowski argued that there wasn't enough information to keep his client locked up ... but a judge shot him down and said she'll continue to be held without bail.

MacAusland faces two charges of first-degree murder ... with prosecutors claiming she strangled her kids, 7-year-old Kai and 6-year-old Ella, to death.

According to a police report obtained by WCVB, MacAusland drove to her aunt's house in Vermont after the children were killed and allegedly confessed to their murders.

The aunt said in her statement that MacAusland had a large cut on her throat and allegedly told her ... "I wanted the three of us to go to God together, but it didn't work."

Police say she was holding a holiday photo of the family when she confessed, "I strangled them, and then I tried to kill myself."

MacAusland is in jail and is expected to be extradited to Massachusetts. She has pleaded not guilty.

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