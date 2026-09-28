Cornell Student Diego Sarabia Loses Wells Fargo Job Amid Alleged Sexual Assault Case

Diego Sarabia, one of the Cornell students accused of sexual assault, is suddenly out of a job at Wells Fargo as prosecutors reopen their investigation of the alleged 2024 incident ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Sarabia is no longer employed at the Charlotte, NC bank branch where he'd reportedly been employed since 2022. We're told the decision was directly tied to the Tompkins County D.A.'s announcement Monday his office is considering criminal charges.

Sarabia is one of seven Cornell alums and fraternity brothers named in a civil lawsuit filed by a Jane Doe. She claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted at the Chi Phi fraternity house in October 2024.

According to the lawsuit ... Doe had been drinking at Moonies Bar & Nightclub before making her way to the fraternity house. She claims she was visibly intoxicated -- and underage at the time -- but Moonies employees still served her alcohol.

Moonies has denied the allegation, telling TMZ its staffers marked the hands of underage guests and gave wristbands only to people who were 21 or older. The establishment says bartenders were instructed to serve alcohol only to customers wearing wristbands.

The lawsuit claims a Chi Phi member later sent a crude Snapchat message -- "free p***y" -- to invite other frat brothers to join in on the alleged assault. Jane Doe claims multiple men entered the room, including Sarabia, who allegedly grabbed her face and kissed her as she tried to hide under the covers.

She also claims the men plied her with ketamine while sexually assaulting her.

The Tompkins County D.A.'s Office did not charge anyone when Doe initially reported the alleged incident -- but, the prosecutor said Monday he was reopening the criminal investigation, and plans to present the case to a grand jury.

No criminal charges have been filed yet, but for Sarabia, the fallout has begun.