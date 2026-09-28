Alleged Cornell Gang Rape Victim Pushes Back on D.A., Says She Was Only Interviewed Once

The woman accusing seven Cornell fraternity brothers of drugging and gang-raping her says she made her allegations clear from the start ... despite the D.A. suggesting otherwise.

The Jane Doe's attorney, Thomas P. Giuffra, tells TMZ ... his client reported the alleged 2024 assault to Cornell Police after she had time to process what happened -- and he says the police report includes both the alleged assaults and ketamine.

Giuffra adds ... "The report prepared by the police is not materially different from what is contained in the complaint ... the drug ketamine was certainly mentioned as were the allegations."

That's significant because Tompkins County D.A. Matthew Van Houten says Doe's sworn statement from November 2024 painted a very different picture ... saying she described the drug use and sexual activity as voluntary, conscious and consensual, and did not allege she was drugged against her will or gang raped.

He also says her attorneys never contacted his office to say that original statement was inaccurate or ask him to revisit the case ... rather, he reached out to her attorneys after the lawsuit was filed to understand the discrepancies from the original statement.

Giuffra says the lawsuit is simply far more detailed because he spent much more time interviewing Doe than the officer who took her initial report.

He also blasted the original investigation ... saying Doe was never interviewed by D.A. investigators ... and claiming potentially valuable leads -- including a fraternity group chat -- were never fully pursued.

As TMZ previously reported, one of the accused, Scott Kretzschmar, has vehemently denied wrongdoing through his attorney, who called Doe's lawsuit dishonest and said evidence proves Scott did not rape or drug her.

Giuffra told TMZ ... Scott doesn't deny receiving the Snapchat group chat which allegedly advertised "Free p***y," and that should've been enough for him to protect her.