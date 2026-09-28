Alleged Cornell Gang Rape: Two Accused Frat Brothers Still Enrolled as Students

Two of the seven Cornell fraternity members accused of drugging and gang-raping a female student are seemingly still enrolled at the Ivy League school ... even after Cornell said its investigation resulted in expulsions and suspensions.

Cornell's student newspaper, The Cornell Daily Sun, reports the university directory lists Winston Lee and Gillio Lopes as current students in the College of Arts and Sciences.

Diego Sarabia, who is also accused, is listed as an alumnus.

The Sun says it could not confirm the academic status of the other four accused men -- Matthew Ingalls, Johnathan Newell, Scott Norris, or Scott Kretzschmar. Their colleges reportedly are listed as "not applicable" in the directory.

The lawsuit claims all seven men received temporary suspensions following the alleged October 2024 assault.

As TMZ previously reported, Cornell says its months-long Title IX investigation ended with a disciplinary panel issuing a range of sanctions, including expulsions and suspensions. The university has not identified who received which punishment, citing federal privacy law.

Cornell also pushed back on the lawsuit's claim that the men were given an opportunity to mitigate their conduct by writing essays ... telling TMZ none of the accused were offered essays as the sole consequence.

As we reported ... a lawsuit claims the seven Chi Phi members drugged the 20-year-old woman -- who wishes to remain anonymous as Jane Doe -- with ketamine and raped her while she was unconscious, with one allegedly summoning others upstairs by messaging on Snapchat there was "free p***y."

Tompkins County D.A. has since reopened the 2024 case, which is expected to go before a grand jury.