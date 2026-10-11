Patrick Clancy and Pregnant Wife Rachel Danis Spotted in Chicago for Marathon

Patrick Clancy and his pregnant wife, Rachel Danis, are taking in the Windy City ... hopping aboard Chicago's 'L' train Saturday, seemingly in town for the annual marathon.

TMZ obtained photos of Patrick and Rachel boarding the elevated train on October 10, with Rachel's baby bump visible ... amid the couple's recent pregnancy announcement.

Patrick, meanwhile, was carrying a bag labeled "Chicago Marathon" ... suggesting the couple may be in town for Sunday's big race, although it's unclear whether just one or both plan on participating.

As we previously reported, Patrick and Rachel confirmed they're expecting a child together during an emotional sit-down with "60 Minutes" last month. The news marked a major new chapter for Patrick, who lost his three children -- Cora, Dawson and Callan -- in January 2023.

Patrick's former wife, Lindsay Clancy, was charged in connection with the children's deaths. Her murder trial ended in a mistrial in September after jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict due to a holdout juror going against the pack's decision.

Patrick and Rachel married in April and spoke publicly together for the first time during the "60 Minutes" interview ... discussing their relationship, the public scrutiny they've faced and their plans to build a family.

Patrick also spoke about wanting to tell his future children about their late siblings, making clear that moving forward doesn't mean leaving their memories behind.