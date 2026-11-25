The U.S. Army is moving forward with its plan to blow up nearly 5 tons of lead-based explosive in Iowa ... and we're streaming the Thanksgiving Eve boom live.

Soldiers have rigged the deteriorating lead azide at the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown to blow, and the explosion is expected to take place around 9 AM local time.

As we reported ... the Army is rushing to blow up the deteriorating material out of fear that dropping temperatures could lead to an uncontrolled explosion.

Local residents and environmental groups have voiced concerns about the toxic lead dust that is expected to be released into the air after the explosion.

A federal appeals court put the operation's environmental permit on hold temporarily ... however, the Justice Department argued the Army could proceed under an emergency exemption.

The Army has promised to carry out the detonation safely. All 363 Middletown residents have been asked to evacuate the city. They will be housed at an alternative space until Friday, November 27.

FEMA just sent out an emergency alert to everyone within 20 miles of the blast area, telling folks in Middletown, Augusta, and Burlington to shelter in place and close their windows to block lead dust.

IOWA: NEW FEMA ALERT just sent to phones ahead of the 9 AM blast in Middletown, Iowa. Everyone within 20 miles, including Middletown, Augusta and Burlington, must SHELTER IN PLACE now. https://t.co/Ayn4Qgpsuw @joemoeller44

The alert, which was sent to people's phones, warns that "EVACUATION IS NO LONGER SAFE OR ADVISED!"