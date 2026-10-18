Airman Dies After Falling from Rafters During Football Game, On Video

Falls 170 Feet to Death From Rafters at Football Game

An Air Force service member died after falling from the rafters during a pregame rappelling demonstration at a college football game in San Antonio, Texas.

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The incident happened Saturday night inside the Alamodome before the University of Texas at San Antonio’s game against Navy.

Four members of the Air Force’s 6th Combat Training Squadron, Detachment 2 were scheduled to rappel from the stadium rafters to the field as part of UTSA’s annual Salute to Armed Forces and Veterans game, according to Task & Purpose.

In video posted online, one of the airmen appeared to lose control during the descent and fell hard to the ground.

BREAKING: AIRMAN DIES IN ALAMODOME FALL | https://t.co/so4e5122sc An Airman has died after falling during a pregame rappelling demonstration at the Alamodome ahead of Saturday's UTSA-Navy football game. The service member was rushed to a hospital following the fall. https://t.co/eeKrjrgGAp @KABBFOX29

Football staff and medical personnel immediately rushed to help, and the service member was taken from the stadium on a stretcher.

The San Antonio Fire Department said the person was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Air Force later confirmed the airman had died.

The service member’s identity has not been released.

The 6th Combat Training Squadron trains Tactical Air Control Party personnel, who work alongside Army and Marine units to coordinate air support from the ground.

A spokesperson for Nellis Air Force Base said the incident is under investigation and additional information will be released when available.