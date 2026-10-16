RJ Mitte’s Family Did Not Personally Invite His Fiancée Kennedy Suarez to Celebration of Life

Family Did Not Personally Invite His Fiancée to Celebration of Life

RJ Mitte’s fiancée didn’t get an official invitation to his celebration of life event in Texas on Friday, TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Kennedy Suarez was not invited to the ceremony at The Mitte: Arts and Culture Center in Brownsville, Texas on Friday.

Our sources say she didn’t get the invite because the family has not communicated with her since RJ died.

Play video content Video: RJ Mitte's Sister Speaks Briefly City of Brownsville

However, it’s worth noting this was a public celebration of life ... so Kennedy could have just shown up if she wanted to -- but she didn’t.

We broke the story ... sources told us Kennedy gave RJ an ultimatum in the lead-up to his death -- she wanted him to choose her over his own mother, Dyna. He shared a close relationship with Dyna and refused to do so, which caused tension in their relationship.

Dyna basically confirmed the tension between herself and Kennedy in an interview with NBC News on Thursday.

It’s unclear if they were still together or if they’re broken up before he died. The pair were engaged for about a year before RJ died by suicide.