RJ Mitte's Fiancée Wanted Him to Choose Between Her or His Mom Before Death

RJ Mitte faced an impossible choice in the days leading up to his death ... multiple sources close to his family tell us his frustrated fiancée gave him an ultimatum -- choose between her and his mom.

Our sources tell TMZ ... there was mounting tension between RJ and his fiancée Kennedy Suarez, who felt RJ's mom was meddling in their relationship.

According to our sources ... Kennedy and RJ's mom, Dyna, did not get along ... and Kennedy wanted RJ to favor her, or else.

RJ had an extremely close relationship with Dyna and his sister, Lacianne... and wasn't willing to cut his mom off ... and that caused serious friction in his relationship with Kennedy.

RJ and Kennedy were friends for 10 years before they began dating in 2020. They got engaged October 10, 2025, almost a year to the day before he took his life.

We're told RJ and Kennedy were still together a week before he died. It's unclear if they broke up in the days before RJ's death.

Our sources say in the weeks before RJ's death, his relationship with Kennedy was weighing heavily on him, and he was outwardly distraught.

We broke the story ... RJ was found dead in Texas on Monday. A county official told us he died by suicide.

A celebration of life for RJ is scheduled for Friday at The Mitte: Arts and Cultural Center in Brownsville, TX.

RJ was just 34 years old.