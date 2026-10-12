'Breaking Bad' Star RJ Mitte Dead at 34

UPDATE

1:42pm PT -- RJ's reps tell TMZ ... "It is with profound sadness we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte."

"RJ Mitte was best known for his role as Walter 'Flynn' White Jr. on AMC’s critically acclaimed, award-winning series Breaking Bad. Drawing from his own experience living with cerebral palsy, Mitte brought authenticity to the role and built a platform on disability awareness and inclusion," his reps continue, "Beyond entertaining friends and family around the world, he served as an ambassador for United Cerebral Palsy and Shriners Children’s."

RJ Mitte -- who played Walter White Jr. on "Breaking Bad" -- is dead ... TMZ has learned.

A county official confirmed to TMZ that RJ died Monday in Texas. We're told he died by suicide.

Law enforcement tells us the death investigation is ongoing.

Play video content Video: RJ Mitte Says Breaking Bad Cast Remains Close 20 Years Later The Joe Vulpis Podcast

Just last week he appeared on "The Joe Vulpis Podcast" -- speaking about how "Breaking Bad" changed his life and on his close relationship with the cast years after the show's finale.

Earlier this month, RJ hung out with his 'Breaking Bad' costar Luis Moncada and they looked to be in good spirits ... they were all smiles in social media posts.

RJ appeared in 56 episodes of "Breaking Bad" ... and he's also known for his work in "The Oak Room," "The Recall," and "The Guardians of Justice (Will Save You!)."

He was engaged to Kennedy Suarez ... he popped the question last year after years of dating.

Play video content JANUARY 2019 Video: The Last Time We Saw RJ Mitte TMZ.com

The last time we got RJ was in 2019, when he talked to our photog about disabled actors needing more representation in Hollywood.

They remember RJ's charitable efforts, saying ... "He also served as president of The Mitte Foundation, supporting philanthropic efforts and community initiatives, while using his platform to challenge stereotypes and promote greater representation for people with disabilities. At this time, we ask people to respect the privacy of RJ Mitte’s family and close ones."

RJ was 34.

RIP