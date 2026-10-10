Fashion Designer Bob Mackie's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Mackie's death wasn't just the result of pneumonia as previously reported ... his death certificate reveals he suffered a serious head injury after a fall just days before his passing.

According to the death certificate obtained by Us Weekly, Mackie's immediate cause of death was listed as a subarachnoid hemorrhage ... bleeding around the brain and blunt head trauma.

The documents reveal Mackie fell September 11 at the home of his longtime design director, Joseph McFate. He died three days later, September 14, at a hospital in Palm Springs.

A rep for Mackie told Us Weekly the designer had been staying in McFate's guest house, and a healthcare professional was with him when he fell. The rep also confirmed Mackie had been battling pneumonia both before and after his hospitalization.

The death certificate also reveals Mackie was cremated and his ashes were scattered at sea off the coast of San Diego County.

Mackie was one of Hollywood's most celebrated costume designers, famously dressing stars including Cher, Elton John, and Carol Burnett throughout his career.