'MasterChef' Star Mariusz Komenda Dead at 44

Mariusz Komenda has died after a months-long battle with brain cancer.

The "MasterChef Poland" star's death was announced Wednesday by the show's production team, TVN, which paid tribute to Komenda in an emotional social media post.

Komenda was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor in January after being hospitalized for what doctors initially believed was a possible stroke.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He later revealed the devastating diagnosis on Instagram, explaining he thought he was dealing with a temporary health scare before doctors discovered the tumor.

Komenda underwent two major brain surgeries, radiation therapy, and intensive rehabilitation as he fought the disease.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Komenda rose to fame during the eighth season of "MasterChef Poland" in 2019, making it all the way to the semifinals.

Mariusz was 44.