George Clooney Reacts to Presley Gerber's Death

George Clooney is speaking out about the heartbreaking death of Presley Gerber ... describing the tragedy as one of the most devastating experiences his family has faced.

"Quite honestly, it's one of the most devastating things that’s happened to our family," Clooney told Entertainment Tonight at the Albies on Friday.

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"And their family is just ... as you can imagine."

Clooney's comments mark his first public remarks on the death of the 27-year-old son of his longtime friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

The actor and Rande have been close friends for decades, with their families sharing a tight bond over the years. The two men also teamed up to launch Casamigos tequila, which they later sold in a deal reportedly valued at $1 billion.

As we reported ... Presley died Sept. 20 after checking into a sober living facility in Santa Monica.

His official cause of death remains under investigation, but sources tell us authorities suspect he died from an overdose.

We're also told Presley's family has been considering a private memorial at the Gerber family's Malibu home, where loved ones could gather to remember him away from the public eye.