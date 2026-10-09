NFL Legend Mike Ditka Dead At 86

Mike Ditka -- one of the most legendary figures in NFL history -- is dead.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer's family announced his death Friday, saying in a statement ... "It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Mike Ditka."

The family continues ... "While the world knew Mike as a Hall of Fame football player, legendary coach, and leader of the Chicago Bears' Super Bowl XX championship team, we knew him as the heart of our family."

They add ... "Mike will be missed beyond measure and remembered forever."

The cause of death is unclear.

Ditka battled health issues throughout his life, notably suffering a stroke in 2012 and a major heart attack in 2018.

He was an absolute legend on the gridiron -- he played tight end at a Hall of Fame level from 1961 to 1972, and then he went on to have a brilliant career as an NFL head coach.

Ditka famously led the 1985 Chicago Bears to a Super Bowl victory ... and was later inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Off the field, Ditka was just as iconic as he was on it. He starred in commercials -- including a line of ads for the Viagra-like drug Levitra, and he was famously praised in a recurring "Saturday Night Live" sketch.

In the bit, George Wendt, Chris Farley, Mike Myers and Robert Smigel sat at a bar table and spoke fondly of the coach and "Da Bears." Mike even appeared in the sketch at one point.

Ditka had four kids -- three sons and one daughter.

He was 86.