R&B Singer Freddie Jackson Dead at 70

R&B legend Freddie Jackson -- the powerhouse voice behind "You Are My Lady" and "Rock Me Tonight (For Old Times Sake)" -- is dead.

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Freddie's family announced the sad news Tuesday ... saying the singer "went home to rest" Monday night. A cause of death was not disclosed.

His family remembered Freddie as more than just a legendary singer, calling him a "kind, generous soul" who loved his fans, family, friends, and music with everything he had.

They added ... "For decades he gave us the songs that became the soundtrack to our love stories, our celebrations, and our most treasured memories. That gift will live on forever."

Freddie became one of R&B's biggest voices in the 1980s ... dominating the charts with smooth love songs including "You Are My Lady," "Rock Me Tonight," "Have You Ever Loved Somebody" and "Jam Tonight."

The family says details about funeral arrangements and ways to honor Freddie's legacy will be announced in the coming days.

He was 70.