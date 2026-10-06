Sam McDowell, Former Indians 6x All-Star Pitcher, Dead At 84

Sam McDowell, a 6-time All-Star pitcher for the Indians, has died at 84 years old.

It's a sad day for Cleveland baseball.

McDowell, 6'5", and known for his vicious fastball, played 11 of his 15 Major League Baseball seasons with the then-Cleveland Indians. He was the first modern-era pitcher to strike out 300 batters in fewer than 300 innings during the 1965 season.

He also led the AL with an eye-popping 2.18 ERA that same year.

His excellent career was capped off by his induction into the Cleveland Guardians Hall of Fame in 2006.

After he hung up his spikes, McDowell became a certified addictions counselor in Pennsylvania. He spent decades helping professional athletes navigate substance abuse, something he also battled.

McDowell opened up about his personal struggle with alcoholism in his 2025 memoir, “The Saga of Sudden Sam: The Rise, Fall, and Redemption of Sam McDowell.”