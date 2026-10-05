Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert Dies at 84

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert -- whose political legacy was later shattered by revelations he sexually abused students while working as a high school wrestling coach -- has died.

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says Hastert died over the weekend at his Chicago-area home from natural causes. He was 84.

Hastert represented Illinois in Congress for two decades and became Speaker of the House in 1999 ... ultimately serving four terms in the post and becoming the longest-serving Republican speaker at the time.

But years after leaving Washington, Hastert's reputation imploded as federal investigators began looking into large cash withdrawals connected to a $3.5 million payment agreement Hastert had with a person identified in court as "Individual A."

Prosecutors said Hastert was paying the money to keep sexual abuse allegations quiet. He wasn't charged with sexual abuse because the statute of limitations had expired, but he ultimately pleaded guilty to a banking violation and was sentenced in 2016 to 15 months in federal prison.

At sentencing, prosecutors said Hastert had abused at least four students during his years as a teacher and wrestling coach at Yorkville High School. The judge overseeing the case famously remarked on the stunning contrast between Hastert's former position and the allegations against him.

Hastert served time, underwent sex-offender treatment, and was placed on supervised release after prison.