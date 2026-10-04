Canadian Singer Sass Jordan Dead at 63

Canadian singer Sass Jordan -- who sang hits like "High Road Easy" and "Make You a Believer" -- has died.

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Her family shared the news of her death on her social media, writing ... "On Oct. 2 2026, surrounded by her loving family, Sass Jordan peacefully crossed over to the other side."

They added that Sass "remains in our hearts, an inimitable force of nature. An irreplaceable being of light and joy!"

Sass -- who was born in Birmingham, England -- lived in Montreal ... according to CBC.

In 1989 ... Sass won the Juno Award for Most Promising Female Vocalist of the Year after her debut album, "Tell Somebody."

Billboard magazine named her Female Rock Artist of the Year in 1992 after her album, "Racine."

Sass was even joined by late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins on tour prior to him joining the band.

An official cause of death has yet to be released.

Sass was 63.