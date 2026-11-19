Chris Brown reached a temporary deal with his baby mama, Diamond Brown, to increase child support for their daughter, Lovely ... TMZ learned.

Per court docs, the entertainer agreed to pay $12,000 per month in child support and will continue to pay for the non-cash portions of the current support -- presumably meaning covering costs for the L.A. home where Diamond and Lovely live.

Chris will also pay retroactive support going back to July ... and agreed to make a retroactive lump-sum payment of $25K within a week.

Breezy even agreed to advance Diamond $55K towards her legal fees and costs. Per the docs, all of this is being done on a temporary basis in advance of a voluntary settlement conference, where the parties hope to resolve all of the issues and potentially the entire matter.

Chris had been paying around $7K per month in cash, along with the bills for a 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home and a car.

As TMZ first reported, Diamond filed court docs asking for more support. She argued Chris made tens of millions and provided well for his 2 other baby mamas.

Diamond claimed Chris would sometimes subtract money from the $7K. In her petition, she asked for around $45K a month in support, including a much bigger home.