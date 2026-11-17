Chris Brown Grinds on Elderly Fan During L.A. Tour Stop
Chris Brown Grindin' on Grandma!!!
Seems like there's no age limit for Chris Brown's "Take You Down" treatment ... because he nearly broke the internet when he got down and dirty with a senior citizen onstage ... and it's all on video.
Breezy brought an elderly woman named Ms. Joyce up during his Sunday night L.A. stop on the R&B Tour ... and he wasn't holding back with her.
CB was grindin' on Ms. Joyce ... and even had her horizontal on a couch at one point.
Talk about a senior discount.
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The singer even shared shots from the serenade on his Instagram, writing ... "❤️🙏🏽❤️ LOVE HER"
Ms. Joyce definitely stole the show at SoFi Stadium this weekend, wearing a flawless fit ... although the jacket did end up coming off.
Age ain't nothing but a number!!!