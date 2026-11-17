Seems like there's no age limit for Chris Brown's "Take You Down" treatment ... because he nearly broke the internet when he got down and dirty with a senior citizen onstage ... and it's all on video.

Breezy brought an elderly woman named Ms. Joyce up during his Sunday night L.A. stop on the R&B Tour ... and he wasn't holding back with her.

CB was grindin' on Ms. Joyce ... and even had her horizontal on a couch at one point.

Talk about a senior discount.

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The singer even shared shots from the serenade on his Instagram, writing ... "❤️🙏🏽❤️ LOVE HER"

Ms. Joyce definitely stole the show at SoFi Stadium this weekend, wearing a flawless fit ... although the jacket did end up coming off.