Usher and Chris Brown's Los Angeles Concert Canceled Amid Ongoing Feud

Usher and Chris Brown appear to have hit another snag on their joint tour ... with one of their upcoming Los Angeles concerts being scrapped amid their ongoing feud ... TMZ has learned.

The R&B superstars were scheduled to perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood next Monday, November 16, but a screenshot obtained by TMZ from a ticket holder's Ticketmaster account shows the event marked "CANCELED." Fans were notified they'll be refunded.

The cancellation comes as tensions between the two remain unresolved following a heated backstage argument during their Atlanta concert last week.

As we first reported, our sources told us the two singers have yet to sit down and hash things out following their dispute, with one source describing their relationship as "still icy."

We're told the argument began when Usher wanted to start their Atlanta show on time, while Chris wanted to delay the performance to allow fans stuck in traffic to make it inside the stadium. The disagreement pushed the concert back nearly three hours.

It's unclear whether the apparent Los Angeles cancellation is connected to their ongoing feud or if other factors are at play.

The duo is still scheduled to perform in Atlanta Tuesday and Wednesday night. They also have another SoFi Stadium performance scheduled for November 15.