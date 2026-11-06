Casey Anthony Helping YNW Melly's Legal Team Prepare for Double-Murder Retrial

Well, isn't this ironic ... Casey Anthony has been brought in to help rapper YNW Melly's legal team prepare for his upcoming double-murder retrial in January ... and it could be a smart move, because if there's anyone who knows about fighting murder charges in Florida, it's Casey.

Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ ... Casey is working as a research assistant for a private investigator named Pat McKenna, who was hired by a law firm representing Melly. Casey's a resource unlike any other -- she was at the center of one of the most controversial murder cases in American history.

We're told Casey is helping the attorneys research various aspects of the case as they prepare to defend the rapper when he heads back to court. Ya gotta figure they're picking Tot Mom's brain.

Melly is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the October 2018 killings of his close friends and fellow rappers Anthony Williams, known as YNW Sakchaser, and Christopher Thomas Jr., known as YNW Juvy.

Prosecutors allege Melly shot and killed both men inside a vehicle before he and his co-defendant, Cortlen Henry, known as YNW Bortlen, staged the crime scene to look like a drive-by shooting.

Melly's first trial ended in a mistrial in July 2023 after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict.

In September 2025, Henry pleaded no contest to accessory after the fact and received a 10-year prison sentence, followed by probation.

Melly has remained behind bars since his February 2019 arrest. His retrial is scheduled for January 2027 in Broward County.

TMZ reached out to Casey, Pat, Melly's lawyers, and his family members ... no word back.

Bringing in Casey to help Melly's defense is fascinating on a number of levels.

Casey became a household name in 2008 after the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee. Casey claimed her child was kidnapped by a babysitter ... but months later, she was arrested and charged with murder.

Casey's highly publicized trial in Florida gripped the nation, and in 2011, a jury acquitted her of murder, aggravated child abuse, and aggravated manslaughter.

She was convicted of four misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, though two of those convictions were later overturned on appeal ... and the case remains one of the most polarizing trials in history.