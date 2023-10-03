YNW Bortlen Arrested for Witness Tampering Ahead of YNW Melly's Retrial

YNW Melly's co-defendant YNW Bortlen is facing a new charge after prosecutors claim he engaged in witness tampering behind the scenes of the double murder case.

Miami Dade Police tell TMZ Hip Hop ... they arrested Bortlen Monday afternoon at a residence in Broward County on a felony warrant for witness tampering.

Judge in YNW Melly Trial declared mistrial after jury couldn’t come to a conclusion 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ReopQHQJta — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) July 22, 2023 @shannonsharpeee

According to court docs we obtained, officials say Bortlen tampered with at least one potential witness in his and YNW Melly's double murder trial, which ended in a mistrial.

Jury selection for their new trial begins on October 9, and it seemed like Bortlen had been using his free time after the mistrial to resume his rap career -- but this new charge could derail those efforts if he's found guilty.