MSG Slams Macklemore After He Claims Arena Turned Down 'Free Palestine' Tour

Madison Square Garden had a pretty icy response to Macklemore's claims that the arena turned down his "Free Palestine" tour ... basically implying he's not a big enough artist to headline the Garden!

An MSG Entertainment spokesperson tells TMZ ... "We have some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability and he's not an arena level act."

Ouch!!!

Macklemore claimed Friday that nine major U.S. arenas -- including MSG, the World's Most Famous Arena -- refused to host his "Free Palestine" tour after three sold-out shows in Europe.

The rapper claimed the venues turned him away after learning that the shows would be a benefit for Palestine.

The rapper also said the arenas were threatened by the words "Free Palestine" because they "challenge the systems of power they built their fortunes on."

While MSG -- and 8 other arenas -- denied him, Macklemore said he and his fans had the option to "build our own stages" ... so who knows which new venues might host his concerts in the U.S. down the line.

Before Macklemore tried to extend his "Free Palestine" tour in the U.S. ... the shows sold out in Dublin, Paris and London, so the demand seems to be there!