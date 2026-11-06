Macklemore Says U.S. Arenas Turned Down His 'Free Palestine' Tour

Macklemore claims nine U.S. arenas turned down the opportunity to host his "Free Palestine" tour ... and he feels "punished" for his stance on the hot-button issue.

In a lengthy statement Friday on Instagram ... the rapper said he wanted to bring the tour to the States, but "nine major arenas turned us down" once they learned he wanted to raise money for Palestine.

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According to Macklemore ... those venues included Madison Square Garden, the Prudential Center, UBS Arena, Intuit Dome, the Kia Forum, Crypto.com Arena, Chase Center, and Climate Pledge Arena.

The rapper claims that he had received available dates from the arenas before those dates were "off the table" once they learned they were benefit shows for Palestine.

He added ... "The doors were closed. The conversations were all different, but the result was the same."

The rapper said that over the years he has experienced "intimidation, manipulation and suppression" for his pro-Palestine stance by "those in power" who he claims want to "keep entertainers quiet."

He added ... "To these owners, the words Free Palestine represent a threat. Not because they endanger anyone, but because those words challenge the systems of power they built their fortunes on."

Macklemore added that he dreams of a world where "saying Free Palestine" is not controversial but expected ... and said that while the arena owners made their decision, his supporters can "build our own stages."

Macklemore's "Free Palestine" tour overseas saw sold-out shows in Dublin, Paris and London.