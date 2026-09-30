Macklemore Says His 'Free Palestine' Concerts Are Sold Out

Macklemore's "Free Palestine Tour" is a hot ticket ... with the rapper announcing all three shows have already sold out ... just hours after tickets went on sale.

Macklemore shared the news Wednesday, saying the Dublin, Paris and London dates are sellouts ... and admitting he was "blown away" by the response.

He says the shows were put together quickly, with the belief that musicians can stand in solidarity with Palestinians, raise money, and use their platforms for activism.

Macklemore also took another swipe at what he sees as efforts to silence pro-Palestinian voices ... writing that when people in power try to shut down calls for liberation, "art will always be a form of resistance."

As TMZ previously reported, Macklemore announced the three-date overseas tour last week after being dropped from the remaining dates of Ed Sheeran's "Loop" Tour amid backlash over his pro-Palestinian comments.

The shows are set for Oct. 26 in Dublin, Oct. 29 in Paris and Oct. 30 in London. The presale launched Monday and Wednesday brought the general sale.

The tour comes after Macklemore pledged the $1 million he earned from Ed's tour to six organizations supporting Palestinians ... and challenged Patriots owner Robert Kraft to match the donation.

Kraft responded by pledging $2 million toward humanitarian aid in the region.