Ed Sheeran's Stage Torn Down After Robert Kraft's Stadium Shows Are Canceled

Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour is packing up and shipping out of the Boston area as a powerful storm bears down on Robert Kraft's stadium ... the stage he was supposed to perform on is being dismantled.

In aerial pics obtained by WCVB ... Ed's crew can be seen breaking down the massive set before loading all the equipment back into a fleet of production trucks parked inside Gillette Stadium.

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TMZ broke the story ... sources told us that due to the inclement weather forecast, Ed's shows on Friday and Saturday were called off.

A rep for Kraft -- who owns the stadium -- told TMZ ... "Stadium and tour management, along with public safety officials, have been closely monitoring the weather forecast over the past week. Due to the severe weather forecast throughout the weekend, the tour has made the difficult decision to cancel the Ed Sheeran concerts at Gillette Stadium."

With wind gusts expected to reach up to 40 MPH in the area ... the rep added the decision was "made with the safety of fans, staff and everyone involved in the shows as the top priority."

As you may know ... Kraft was largely instrumental in having Macklemore kicked off of Ed's tour for making pro-Palestine remarks at concerts in New Jersey in previous Loop Tour stops.

And while the tour saw its performers whittled down to just Ed after all his opening acts quit ... it was Mother Nature that stopped the shows in Boston altogether.