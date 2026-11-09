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Chris Brown Brings Icy Usher Fan Onstage Months After Viral Snub Amid Beef

Chris Brown Brings Fan Who Froze Out Usher Onstage in ATL Amid Singers' Beef

By TMZ Staff
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Usher couldn't get a smile out of her, but Chris Brown is a different story ... 'cause the viral fan who gave Usher the icy treatment finally got her Breezy moment!

Gabrielle Cheyenne, who went viral back in July for her awkward encounter with Usher, finally got her wish Sunday night when Chris brought her onstage during the third night of their record five-show Atlanta run for "The R&B Tour."

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Video: Gabrielle Cheyenne Shares Video From Chris Brown Concert

As we previously reported ... Gabrielle became an internet sensation after looking less than thrilled when Usher brought her onstage during a July concert, barely reacting as the R&B superstar tried to charm her.

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Video: Viral Usher Fan Admits She Was Trying to Get on Stage With Chris Brown
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She later told TMZ she wasn't trying to disrespect Usher ... she was just hoping she'd been picked to meet Chris Brown instead.

Well, nearly four months later, Gabrielle finally got her wish ... and this time, she was onstage with the right R&B superstar.

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Chris even shared photos of Gabrielle on his Instagram ... and she wasted no time reposting the moment to her own Story ... swipe to the second slide of his post to see her big moment.

The moment comes amid some drama between the two singers ... with TMZ reporting Chris and Usher got into a heated argument backstage during Thursday's Atlanta opener over whether to delay the show for fans stuck in traffic.

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The disagreement reportedly contributed to the nearly three-hour delay ... fueling speculation the singers were beefing, though they appeared to put the tension aside when they shared the stage the following night.

And with two Atlanta shows still to go ... who knows what other surprises Breezy and Usher have up their sleeves.

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