Play video content Video: Chris Brown 2023 Nightclub Attack Video Surfaces After Singer Avoids Jail Metropolitan Police

Chris Brown dodged jail time for a brutal nightclub beatdown ... and now shocking video has surfaced showing the singer allegedly smashing a music producer with a tequila bottle.

The wild footage shows Brown going after Abraham Diaw on a packed London dance floor ... repeatedly swinging the bottle at him, including blows to the head, before the attack turns into an all-out brawl.

Brown can be seen striking Diaw several times before his friend and vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, jumps into the fray ... grabbing the producer and throwing punches of his own.

The whole ordeal lasts roughly 20 seconds ... but it was enough to send Diaw to the hospital with injuries to his head and knee.

As TMZ previously reported ... Brown was sentenced Monday to eight months behind bars, suspended for 12 months, after pleading guilty to affray in connection with the February 2023 attack.

In other words, Breezy won't spend any time behind bars unless he violates the terms of his sentence.

Akinlolu, who also goes by Hoody Baby, received a four-month suspended sentence for his role in the brawl.

The judge called Brown's repeated bottle strikes dangerous ... making it clear the singer's celebrity status didn't earn him any special treatment.