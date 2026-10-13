Chris Brown's Baby Mama Claims He's 'Uninterested' in Spending Time With Daughter

Chris Brown's baby mama, Diamond Brown, is taking shots at the singer as part of her effort to get an increase in child support ... and she says he's not the least bit interested in spending time with his own daughter.

In court docs, obtained by TMZ, Diamond says she has their 4-year-old daughter Lovely about 90% of the time. She says she understands Chris' work takes him out of town often, but claims he hasn't asked to see Lovely in the last 6 to 7 months.

Diamond says Chris asked to take the kid on tour with him on alternating weekends, which she found to be inappropriate for a kid of her age.

She notes the singer would be busy with his work and Lovely would be taken care of by a nanny … which she didn't like.

In the paperwork, Diamond claims she has always encouraged Lovely and Chris' relationship and tries to assist in nurturing that, but claims Chris is "often uninterested."

Diamond also points out Chris spends lavishly … gifting a fan and her family a brand new car and $10K in cash … and giving luxury handbags to his other children's mothers, including a Hermes handbag for his second child's mom and Prada handbags for his first child's mother.

She says she is going deeper into debt every month because the $7K Chris does pay her in support doesn't cover her needs. Diamond is asking the court to increase the amount to at least $30K per month.