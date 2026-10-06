Chris Brown's Girlfriend Jada Calls Out His 'Ungrateful' Baby Mama Diamond

Chris Brown’s girlfriend, Jada Wallace, called out the singer’s baby mama, Diamond Brown, after her recent moves in court.

On Monday, hours after TMZ broke the story that Diamond was seeking around $45K a month in child support, Jada took to Instagram to speak on the matter.

“Diamond, please … Everyone of us is OVERLY taken care of and you know that. Stop being ungrateful and miserable.”

Nia Guzman, the mother of Chris' oldest daughter Royalty, also defended him on social media.

She wrote, "This is a man who takes care of ALL his responsibilities. He goes above and beyond to make sure everyone is straight. It's family over everything! Not one child is cared for more than the other! He's very present. Very active. End of story!"

As TMZ first reported, Diamond is asking the court to award her a 5-figure monthly support check. She claims Chris voluntarily pays her around $7K a month and purchased her a home to live in with their daughter Lovely … but doesn’t think he is paying enough based on his substantial income.

Diamond also claimed Chris had been harassing her and her new boyfriend due to him being jealous, despite being with Jada and having a baby with her.