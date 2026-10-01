Chris Brown's Former Housekeeper Accepts Reduced $9.5M Payout in Dog Bite Case

Fine, He Only Owes Me $9.5M Now!!!

Chris Brown's former housekeeper has agreed to accept a lower damages award in her dog bite case against the singer after a judge gave her a choice -- accept the reduced amount or take the risk of a new trial on damages.

In court docs obtained by TMZ ... Maria Avila -- who claimed she was viciously attacked by Brown's dog in his Tarzana home in 2020 -- agreed to the new $9.5 million in damages.

Avila initially won a $12.9 million judgment ... but a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge said not so fast.

Because the judge felt there was insufficient evidence of nerve damage and other issues, they signed off on the singer's request for a new trial on damages unless Avila agreed to the lowered amount -- which, according to newly filed docs in the case, she just did.

The new amount is broken down into the following proposed allocations -- $3.85 million for past non-economic losses, $5.4 million for future non-economic losses, and $250,000 for future medical expenses.