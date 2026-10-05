Chris Brown’s Ex Diamond Claims He’s Threatening Her Current BF, Harassing Her

Chris Brown’s ex and baby mama, Diamond Brown, claims the singer is making threats toward her new boyfriends ... this according to docs filed in their bitter child support war.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Diamond claims the singer has engaged in "disturbing behavior."

Diamond said her relationship with Chris ended two years ago. She said despite Chris having a new partner, who he had a baby with, he gets "extremely angry with me when I have dated other men since our break up."

"He has made death threats against my most recent boyfriend, and continued threats to not only him, but also to his twin brother. I understand that he has also had third parties make threats," Diamond claimed.

She said Chris did the "same thing with another gentleman I started to see approximately two years ago after he and I broke up."

"Both of these relationships broke up because of Chris’s Harassment," Diamond said. "I should not be left to be scared to move on with my life because of Chris’s anger and resentment."

Diamond said Chris’ work often takes him out of town. "However, in the last six to seven months, he has not once asked me to see Lovely," she claimed.

Diamond said she would not get into the details but "Christopher’s behavior has been harassing, disturbing my peace and feels extremely frightening."

She said she has taken "no action to date, but have asked his attorney, since March, through my attorney, to have Chris stop this behavior."

Diamond said he is not responding about the issue. She said he recently blew up at her in front of their daughter at a birthday party, "which is harmful and especially inappropriate."

She said, "He has also attempted to harass me through social media."

In her filing, Diamond said she has tried everything to avoid having to file for a Domestic Violence Restraining order … "hoping that Chris agrees to stop this scary behavior."

In the docs obtained by TMZ ... Diamond is not seeking a restraining order.

"I feel that I have been living under siege and would appreciate the right to peaceful enjoyment of my life," she said.

In her filing, Diamond also notes that Chris, who she believes has a net worth of $50 million, earns a lot more than her $1,500 per month. She said he refuses to provide sufficient child support for their daughter.

Diamond said Chris is refusing to turn over his financial docs to help her determine how much he should pay in monthly support … and said he has "stalled all discovery attempts, and attempted to run Diamond out of money." She said she is not seeking to have the same lifestyle as Chris … but only wants "basic adequacy to meet the child’s needs."

Diamond said Chris purchased a new pink Porsche for the mom of his youngest son and a black Cadillac Escalade for the mother of his first daughter, "which were both posted on Instagram."

Chris denies Diamond’s claims of harassment. In an alleged email from his lawyer to Diamond’s team, he wrote, “Chris denies this and in fact I continue to see your client posting things that are inappropriate. Please send me specifics to address so | can understand and assist if this is really happening.”

As TMZ first reported, Diamond sued Chris over child support and custody in May 2026. She asked for primary custody, which Chris opposed.