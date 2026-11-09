Stephen Miller's Wife Pulls the Plug on Her Podcast After His White House Promotion

Katie Miller says she's putting an end to her podcast, "The Katie Miller Show," following her husband Stephen Miller's promotion to White House Chief of Staff -- and the Republicans losing the midterms.

Katie announced it Sunday in a post on X, saying that while she loved doing the podcast, it took up too much of her time and she has children to raise and a family to care for. She also said she'll be "cheering President Trump and his team on from outside the administration."

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You may recall that Katie started the podcast in August 2025 because she said there weren't enough spaces for conservative women to voice their opinions, and she wanted her show to fill that void.

Over the past year, Katie hosted many prominent guests on the podcast, including rapper Nicki Minaj, Fox News host Sean Hannity, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Katie previously worked as an advisor and consultant to tech entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Meanwhile, Stephen Miller is getting set today to take the reins as White House Chief of Staff after replacing Susie Wiles, a longtime Trump loyalist. Before his promotion, Stephen was the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and the homeland security advisor.