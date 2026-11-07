Dana White Expected To Meet With Trump to Discuss White House Press Secretary Job Offer

Dana White will be meeting President Donald Trump in person to discuss his offer to become the next White House Press Secretary ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Dana is in London for his boxing match tonight but will meet with Trump Monday in the Oval Office to talk things over.

We reported earlier ... Trump revealed on Truth Social Saturday that he had extended the offer to Dana.

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In his post, Trump widely praised Dana, writing that he'd "be a Press Secretary like none other."

In fact, Trump even directly pleaded to him ... "Dana, please take the job!"

We'll have to wait until Monday to see if Dana accepts the position or not.

As you may know ... there's been a few breadcrumbs left by the White House over the past few weeks about who the next press secretary might be.

Just before the Republicans' devastating midterm defeat, a couple of White House staffers floated none other than Nicki Minaj as a possible option to take over the reins.